Young racers ready for Whistler Cup

The 17th edition of the Whistler Cup is set to offer an exciting taste of international ski racing, the first for many of the 11- to 14-year-old competitors, to the more than 390 athletes making the trek to Whistler from 20 countries for the Easter weekend races. Hosted by the Whistler Mountain Ski Club and Whistler Blackcomb, the international event has become a can't-miss competition for the best juvenile racers from a wide range of nations.

