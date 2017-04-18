World Team Trophy offers a victory lap for top figure skaters
World champion Evgenia Medvedeva will be looking to cap her season in style, and extend her winning streak, at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo. I'm always looking for another reason to watch more figure skating, and this week's World Team Trophy in Tokyo fits the bill.
