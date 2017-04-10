World curling champs Gushue, Homan 2-0 at Players' Championship
Canada's Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan, who recently won world curling titles, have won their opening two matches at the Players' Championship in Toronto. Men's world champion Brad Gushue of St. John's won his second match in as many days with a 6-4 victory over John Morris in Wednesday night's draw at the Players' Championship in Toronto, an event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
