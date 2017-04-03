World championship bleeds into Olympi...

World championship bleeds into Olympic prep for Canadian women's hockey team

4 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

On the heels of the women's world hockey championship, Canada will immediately begin workomg toward getting the gold at next year's Winter Olympics. The country's top female hockey talent will find out within the next two weeks whether they're among the 28 invited to try out for a team that has won four straight Olympic gold medals.

