With NHL out, Russia wants players back in KHL for Olympics
Russia is hoping the lure of playing in the Olympics draws some players back home to the Kontinental Hockey League. The Russian Hockey Federation said Wednesday it will try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and attempt to bring NHL free agents back this summer.
