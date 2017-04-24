Winnipeg Jets to Select Thirteenth Overall
The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery has come and gone, and... the results aren't great. Having finished in 20th place in the NHL's regular season standings, the Jets were tentatively in the 12th spot and had 2.7% odds of moving up to first, but fell to 13th thanks to the Philadelphia Flyers winning one of the lotteries.
