We have the talent but lacked the self belief, says Indian women's hockey coach Marijn Sjoerd
The win in the Hockey World League Round 2 helped India advance to the next round - Hockey World League Semifinal - also a World Cup qualifier. The results have been good of late but India's women's hockey coach Marijne Sjoerd feels the team lacks self-belief against higher-ranked opponents - a problem he is trying to resolve by keeping the side "busy".
