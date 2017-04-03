Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin sa...

Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin says he still plans to play in Pyeongchang

16 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin still plans to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if it means leaving his Washington Capitals in the middle of the NHL season. The Capitals captain has maintained that he will represent his country in South Korea, and he says the NHL's announcement Monday that it would not participate in the Games didn't change his mind.

