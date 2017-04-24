Vonn sets sights on Olympics, records, racing against men

In this March 16, 2016, file photo, Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, and Peter Fill, of Italy, hold the downhill cups at the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals, in St. Moritz, Switzerland. In the twilight of her career, Lindsey Vonn still has a list of high-priority goals to accomplish before stepping away from skiing: Break Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup wins record.

