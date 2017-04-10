Veteran long-track speedskater Anasta...

Veteran long-track speedskater Anastasia Bucsis announces her retirement

15 hrs ago

The 27-year-old Calgary native competed at both the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games as well as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. "After a challenging year wrought with a serious knee injury, I've made the very difficult decision to say goodbye to a wonderful 24 years of my life, and retire from long-track speed skating," Bucsis said in a statement.

