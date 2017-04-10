Vancouver Canucks recall Yan-Pavel Laplante from ECHL's Alaska Aces
Laplante, 21, has split the season between the American Hockey League's Utica Comets and the ECHL Alaska Aces . His nine goals and 20 points with Alaska are second on the team among rookies, while his 11 assists ranks him third among Aces rookies.
