US women remain unbeaten at worlds, beat Finland 5-3
Hannah Brandt scored with 7:35 remaining in the third period, and the United States held off Finland 5-3 on Monday night to secure the top seed for the knockout round of the women's hockey world championship. Hilary Knight scored twice for the Americans, who won all three of their games in group play and will advance straight to Thursday's semifinals, where they'll face the winner of a quarterfinal between Russia and Germany.
