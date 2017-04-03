US routs Germany 11-0, sets up matchu...

US routs Germany 11-0, sets up matchup with Canada for gold

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Hilary Knight scored 1:06 into the game and Kelli Stack added a goal midway through the first period to give the U.S. a cushion that it wasn't content with in an 11-0 victory over Germany on Thursday night in the women's hockey world championship semifinals. The Americans, who scored five times in the second period and finished with 50 shots, will face Canada for gold on Friday night.

