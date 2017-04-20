Uno, Medvedeva triumph in short programs at World Team Trophy
Despite a poor performance by world champion Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan is in first place after the first day of the World Team Trophy on Thursday at Yoyogi National Gymnasium. Skating in the final event of the 2016-17 skating season, and just three weeks removed from winning his second world title with an epic free skate in Helsinki, a letdown was almost predictable for Hanyu.
