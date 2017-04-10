Turkey keen to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Turkey will nominate its candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally in the Erzurum Province, the Turkish media reported Apr. 12. Earlier, Turkish MP from Erzurum, Mustafa Ilicak, said a campaign had started to nominate Erzurum for hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.
