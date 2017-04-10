Turkey keen to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Turkey keen to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Turkey will nominate its candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally in the Erzurum Province, the Turkish media reported Apr. 12. Earlier, Turkish MP from Erzurum, Mustafa Ilicak, said a campaign had started to nominate Erzurum for hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

