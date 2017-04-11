Three-time world champion Mao Asada brings an end to illustrious career
The day after figure skating icon Mao Asada announced her retirement on her personal blog, news spread like fire across the country and was received with mixed feelings. On Tuesday, reactions and well-wishes came pouring in from all corners as the 26-year-old Nagoya native was pushed into the public spotlight with nationwide media coverage recognizing her for the phenomenal contribution she made to the sport.
