Team Gushue fifth Tom Sallows ready if needed at world curling championship
When the Northlands Coliseum falls silent near the midnight hour, it's time for Tom Sallows to go to work. The fifth on Brad Gushue's Canadian team will scout rocks during practice sessions once evening draws are complete at the Ford world men's curling championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC