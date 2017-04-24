Stockholm pulls out of Winter Olympic...

Stockholm pulls out of Winter Olympics bid... again

Read more: The Local

It is the second consecutive time that Stockholm has withdrawn following similar action by the city's then ruling centre-right coalition in 2014 over the 2022 games. Stockholm city council leaders put the withdrawal down to a delay in the International Olympic Committee's Agenda 2020, which details the body's contribution to the host city.

