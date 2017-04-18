Stars on Ice to offer a glimpse into the upcoming 2018 Winter Games...
Stars on Ice to offer a glimpse into the upcoming 2018 Winter Games this May in Chicago - Enter to win! Two 17-year-old phenoms captured gold at the 2017 National Championships, giving a youthful glow to U.S. Figure Skating. Nathan Chen , with his unprecedented technical prowess, is rapidly becoming Skating's next superstar, while Karen Chen is the first lady not named Wagner or Gold to sit atop the podium since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local Tourist.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC