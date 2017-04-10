Stacey Leawood, Andrew Wood take Olympic hopes to next Training Ground
Memorial University track and field athletes Stacey Leawood and Andrew Wood will take the next step in their Olympic quests after being selected to compete in the RBC Training Ground Atlantic regional competition later this spring. Training Ground is the Canadian Olympic Committee's national series of combines conducted with the aim of bringing new and, to this point, undiscovered athletes into the Canada's Olympic talent pool.
