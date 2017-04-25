Special Olympic dancers delight on wo...

Special Olympic dancers delight on world stage

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Community rallies around developmentally disabled clients of Redwood City-based Klainos, who return from Winter Games in Austria with gold medal after performing routine choreographed by 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Back Row : Julie Flahavan and Cheryl McGovern, Tod Ostrom and Megumi Riel Second Row : Elyssa Cumming and Shea Acosta, Kirsten Johnson and Jennifer James, Gina Reidy and Paula Riddell Front Row: Eric Tomita Back Row : Tod Ostrom, Megumi Riel, Shea Acosta, Kirsten Johnson, Cheryl McGovern Front Row : Julie Flahavan, Eric Tomita, Elyssa Cumming, Jennifer James, Paula Riddell, Gina Reidy A gold medal from the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Graz, Austria, in March of 2017 is displayed by a member of the LaBlast SF Kainos Dance Crew.

Chicago, IL

