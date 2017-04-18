Skiing: Belvederea s Jack Kariotis ha...

Skiing: Belvederea s Jack Kariotis has Olympic shot after Worlds victory

In early March, the 20-year-old Branson School alum won the moguls competition at the Junior World Ski Championships in Italy, earning him a spot on the U.S. Ski Team and, potentially, a trip to the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea next February. Speaking via phone from Los Angeles - where he is a sophomore at UCLA - regarding his prospects next winter, Kariotis said “I'm definitely very excited.

