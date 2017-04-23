Skater Murakami retires from competition

2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Figure skater Kanako Murakami appeared in a competitive event on Sunday for the final time, when she skated as a guest in Sunday's exhibition at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo. When introducing Murakami, the announcement at Yoyogi Gymnasium said it will be her final performance as an active skater.

