Sion's 2026 bid ratified by Swiss Olympic Committee
The candidacy had been approved by Swiss Olympic's executive board last month but still needed the backing of the country's 86 sports federations, the so-called sport parliament, which it received at an assembly on Tuesday. The federations also agreed to provide eight million Swiss francs from Swiss Olympic reserves to fund the first stage of the bid.
