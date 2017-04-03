Shannon Szabados gets comfy again in goal for the Canadian women's hockey team
Canada's premiere female goalie has spent the majority of her career facing shots from men in either Junior A, college or minor pro leagues. Szabados typically spends the most time in the women's game in the six months leading up to the Winter Olympics when the national team is training full-time in Calgary.
