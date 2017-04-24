Saskatoon's Steve Laycock edges Scotland's Tom Brewster 5-4 at Champions Cup
Saskatoon's Steve Laycock defeated Scotland's Tom Brewster 5-4 in Wednesday's early draw at the Champions Cup curling competition. Laycock scored a single in the eighth end for the victory at the WinSport Arena.
