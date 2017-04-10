Sad legacy of Sarajevo's 1984 Winter Olympics as games...
The games were the first time a communist state had hosted a winter games and was seen at the time as a major coup for socialist Yugoslavia Forgotten by time, left to decay and only hinting at former sporting glories, these images show the sad ruins of Sarajevo's 1984 Winter Olympic venue. The site late became the setting for one of the bloodiest civil wars in the 20th century but in the 1980s was regarded as a great achievement for the small European city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC