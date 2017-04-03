Rio stars Rivard, Chernove win Canadian Paralympic Committee's Athlete Awards
Swimmer Aurelie Rivard was named best female athlete and cyclist Tristen Chernove took home best Games debut honours Friday night at the 2017 Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame and Sport Awards ceremony. Rivard of St-Jean-sur Richelieu, Que., was Canada's top medal producer at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, winning four medals in the pool, including three gold and one silver.
