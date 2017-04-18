Richard Panik won't play for Slovakia at 2017 World Championship...
Richard Panik will not play for Slovakia at the 2017 World Championship because he doesn't want to risk being injured while being a restricted free agent, the forward said during a media scrum Saturday at United Center. Panik, 26, will be a restricted free agent after his second season with Chicago.
