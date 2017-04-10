Red Wings' Jeff Blashill named coach of US men's team
Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings has been named coach of the U.S. men's hockey team that will compete in the world championships next month in key tuneup ahead of next year's Winter Olympics. Blashill has coached the Red Wings the last two seasons and led its AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, the previous three seasons.
