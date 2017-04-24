Rachel Homan caps impressive season with Champions Cup title
The Ottawa skip downed Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 5-4 in the title draw at Canada Olympic Park on Sunday in the final Grand Slam of Curling event of the season. "It's really exciting that we were able to finish the season off with a win," said Homan.
