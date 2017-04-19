Pyeongchang Olympic Facilities Viewed Favorably in IOC Evaluation
Facilities of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are satisfactory, but more effort is needed for events to run more smoothly, according to the Olympic organizing committee on Tuesday. The committee released the evaluation results of test events delivered by the International Olympic Committee and other international governing bodies of each sport tested.
