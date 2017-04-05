Purdy: My simple NHL Olympic solution
Canada's Patrick Marleau , center, shows off his gold medal while posing for a picture with teammates after Canada beat Sweden 3-0 for the Gold medal match for Men's Ice Hockey at the Bolshoy Ice Dome for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. The Sharks have other things at the front of their minds these days, such as trying to keep enough skaters healthy and upright to start the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC