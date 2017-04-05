Purdy: My simple NHL Olympic solution

Purdy: My simple NHL Olympic solution

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

Canada's Patrick Marleau , center, shows off his gold medal while posing for a picture with teammates after Canada beat Sweden 3-0 for the Gold medal match for Men's Ice Hockey at the Bolshoy Ice Dome for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. The Sharks have other things at the front of their minds these days, such as trying to keep enough skaters healthy and upright to start the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC