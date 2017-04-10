Professor Frimpong-Boateng wins - Legend of the Year' award
Celebrated heart-surgeon and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been recognised for his distinguished medical practice over the past two-and-a-half decades. He was presented with the 'Legend of the Year' award at the "2017 People's Choice Practitioners Awards" held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, in Kumasi, and attended by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
