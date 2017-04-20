PREST: No olive branch for Olympics-r...

PREST: No olive branch for Olympics-ruining NHL

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: North Shore News

It's amateur hour over at the NHL lately, as the commissioner and team owners have unilaterally decided that they will spurn the IOC and not allow the league's players to suit up for their countries at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The sting of that decision was felt across Canada, although the pain quickly receded in many regions of the country as hockey fans threw themselves right back into the NHL to cheer on their teams in the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Sat HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC