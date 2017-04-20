PREST: No olive branch for Olympics-ruining NHL
It's amateur hour over at the NHL lately, as the commissioner and team owners have unilaterally decided that they will spurn the IOC and not allow the league's players to suit up for their countries at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The sting of that decision was felt across Canada, although the pain quickly receded in many regions of the country as hockey fans threw themselves right back into the NHL to cheer on their teams in the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Sat
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC