Pilot Veers Off Course, Delivers Winter Olympics Delegation To Wrong Korea
A delegation of corporate sponsors and hospitality providers for next year's Winter Olympics took an unexpected and terrifying journey into North Korea this week as the pilot of a chartered corporate plane accidentally charted a flight path 250 miles off course, reports Around the Rings. The pilot confused PyeongChang, South Korea, the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.
