Phaneuf, Hutcheson headline Special Olympics P.E.I. festival this summer
Ottawa Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf and TV personality Jeff Hutcheson will headline the 2017 Special Olympics Festival on P.E.I this summer. The festival is Special Olympics P.E.I.'s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds going toward enriching the lives of Islanders with an intellectual disability through sport.
