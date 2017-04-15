Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028: How to save the Olympics from extinction
The first modern Olympic Games started in Athens on May 25, 1896 under the old calendar, which is April 6 of today, thus marking the 121st Anniversary of the modern Olympics. The last successful tournament was in London in 2012.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Sat
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
