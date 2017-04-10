Pacquiao-Horn Could Break Several Fight Records in Australia
Jeff Horn's upcoming fight with Manny Pacquiao may potentially be the most lucrative and watched Australian boxing bout of all time, but it's highly unlikely to be regarded as the most significant contest the country has seen. Scheduled for Sunday July 2 [Saturday July 1 in America], the fight could set an official all-time Australian boxing attendance record, with suggestions it might attract a crowd of about 55,000 to Suncorp Stadium and record pay-per-view figures for a fight in this country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC