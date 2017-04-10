Pacquiao-Horn Could Break Several Fight Records in Australia

Jeff Horn's upcoming fight with Manny Pacquiao may potentially be the most lucrative and watched Australian boxing bout of all time, but it's highly unlikely to be regarded as the most significant contest the country has seen. Scheduled for Sunday July 2 [Saturday July 1 in America], the fight could set an official all-time Australian boxing attendance record, with suggestions it might attract a crowd of about 55,000 to Suncorp Stadium and record pay-per-view figures for a fight in this country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.