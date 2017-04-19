On Tap
Camryn Drever turns away a shot for the St. Albert Slash, the Pacific regional reps for the ninth annual Esso Cup midget AAA female national championship in Morden, Man. The six-team tournament starts Sunday afternoon for the Slash against the Mid Isle Wildcats of Summerside, P.E.I. Visit www.hockeycanada.ca for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC