Camryn Drever turns away a shot for the St. Albert Slash, the Pacific regional reps for the ninth annual Esso Cup midget AAA female national championship in Morden, Man. The six-team tournament starts Sunday afternoon for the Slash against the Mid Isle Wildcats of Summerside, P.E.I. Visit www.hockeycanada.ca for more information.

