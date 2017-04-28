Olympic portraits: Which winter stars will go big in Pyeongchang?
Team USA athletes took a break from training for the 2018 Winter Olympics for a big photo shoot in West Hollywood this week. The portraits captured the faces and spirit that we might see next February from Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC