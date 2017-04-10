Olympic champ Yagudin tops Figure Skating Hall of Fame class

Olympic champions Alexei Yagudin and Trixi Schuba and longtime coach Alexei Mishin headlined the latest class to be elected to the Figure Skating Hall of Fame on Monday. Yagudin won four world championships and gold for Russia at the 2002 Winter Games before his career, and his long rivalry with countryman Evgeni Plushenko, was cut short by a congenital hip disorder.

