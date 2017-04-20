Olympic Bidding in the Age of Trump and Le Pen
The bidding process to host the 2024 Summer Olympics is turning out to be a lonely affair. With Budapest pulling out of the competition in February, citing disapproval from Hungarian citizens, only Los Angeles and Paris are left in the running.
