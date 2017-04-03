North Korea free to take part in 2018...

North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games

North Korea's under-20 women's football team posing for a photo after arriving at Pyongyang airport after beating France to win the 2016 FIFA under-20 Women's World Cup. File Photo: AFP North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.

