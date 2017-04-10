NHL Playoff Capsules
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots in a surprise start in place of injured Matt Murray and the Pittsburgh Penguins opened their Stanley Cup title defense with a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Murray was scheduled to get the nod in the playoff opener but was a late scratch after suffering a lower-body injury during warm-ups.
