NHL Olympic announcement could come before start of playoffs

We could finally be close to a decision on whether or not the NHL will send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics. On Saturday night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Hockey Night in Canada's headlines segment that the league could announce its decision before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next week because, in his words, "the National Hockey League does not want this overshadowing the playoffs."

