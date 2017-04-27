NBC Sports to Present Indycar Phoenix Grand Prix & Formula One Russian Grand Prix

NBCSN presents live INDYCAR and Formula One race coverage this weekend, beginning UNDER THE LIGHTS in primetime on Saturday night with the INDYCAR Phoenix Grand Prix at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET with live coverage of the F1 Russian Grand Prix from Sochi, Russia - home of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

