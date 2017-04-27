NBC Sports to Present Indycar Phoenix Grand Prix & Formula One Russian Grand Prix
NBCSN presents live INDYCAR and Formula One race coverage this weekend, beginning UNDER THE LIGHTS in primetime on Saturday night with the INDYCAR Phoenix Grand Prix at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET with live coverage of the F1 Russian Grand Prix from Sochi, Russia - home of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC