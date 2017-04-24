Nat'l team lugers picked as torch bearers for PyeongChang 2018
Three national team lugers have been selected to run the torch relay for next year's Winter Olympics at home, officials said Friday. KT, a presenting partner for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games torch relay, said Aileen Frisch, Sung Eun-ryung and Cho Jung-myung will carry the Olympic torch during the relay.
