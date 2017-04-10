Nancy Kerrigan discusses pain of 6 miscarriages in 8 years
The Olympic figure skating star emotionally revealed the miscarriages to her dance partner during Monday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars." In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday, Kerrigan called the miscarriages "devastating" and said they were hard on her marriage to husband Jerry Solomon .
