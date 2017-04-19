Men's hockey: Here are all the Badgers currently playing in the 2017 NHL Playoffs

Either way, here are some former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players you can cheer for who are currently competing in the 2017 NHL Playoffs. The 2016 World Cup of Hockey, a.k.a. the NHL's response to the International Olympic Committee's banning NHL players from the 2018 Winter Jake Gardiner played for UW from 2008-11 alongside current assistant head coach Mark Osiecki and fellow NHL defensemen Ryan McDonagh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.